There’s an appeal for information about a man missing from Wexford since yesterday.

Stuart van der Bliake was last seen in the Rosslare Harbour area.

He’s six foot in height, of heavy build with blue eyes and grey hair, and has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí.

