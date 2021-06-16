There’s an appeal for information about a man missing from Wexford since yesterday.

Stuart van der Bliake was last seen in the Rosslare Harbour area.

He’s six foot in height, of heavy build with blue eyes and grey hair, and has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake, 59 years, who has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of County Wexford since Tuesday, 15th June, 2021 #HelpBringThemHomehttps://t.co/agJh7W79db pic.twitter.com/2kxVr0jOFQ — National Missing Persons Helpline (@nmph_ireland) June 16, 2021

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related