Asthma patients urged to be careful of hay fever this summer

The Asthma Society are urging those who suffer with the condition to be wary of pollen this summer.

A recent study has found that 30% of respondents did not seek advice from their healthcare provider on managing their hay fever.

It’s believed around 9 thousand people in County Wexford are asthmatic and suffer from hay fever.

Medical director at the society Dr Marcus Butler says the two combined can be a real concern to a patient.

He says “unmanaged hay fever or allergies can cause asthma symptoms to heighten and escalate into an attack.”

Anyone who is concerned about dealing with hay fever can contact the Asthma Adviceline service on 1800 44 54 64 and speak with a respiratory nurse.

