AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines to be made available for everyone

Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are to be made available for everyone, regardless of age.

NIAC made the recommendation to government last night – the jabs had previously only been given to those over 50.

The gap between doses of AstraZeneca is also set to be cut in half – from eight to four weeks.

This would allow many more people in their 60s to be vaccinated faster.

Tony O’Brien, former director-general of the HSE, says both recommendations are really positive.

“They’re a solid reaction to the emergence of the Delta variant in Ireland.

“They’re in line with the European Centre for Disease Control recommendations and they will enable us much more rapidly to increase the number of people who are getting access to the vaccines in a time when we need that most.

“So, I think they are really important and welcome decisions.”

