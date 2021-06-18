Best of today’s sunshine will be in the South East

News Desk News
Photo: Pexels Images

Met Éireann is predicting high levels of UV rays today as temperatures are set to reach 18 degrees.

The forecaster is advising people to sun smart in sunny spells today.

The best of today’s sunshine will be in the east and south of the country.

Highest afternoon temperatures are expected to range from 15 to 18 degrees.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Advertisement

More News