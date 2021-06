There was great Wexford excitement at Royal ascot this afternoon when the Jim Bolger owned and trained Poetic Flare won the big race of the day the St James Palace Stakes

The seventy nine year Wexford trainer and jockey Kevin Manning carried off the win in superb style

Taking up the lead with two furlongs left to travel having moved swiftly throughout Poetic Flare was unchallenged from then on, pulling away to register a wide-margin success as the 7-2 favourite.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related