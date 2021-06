An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body in Corbally in Co Limerick.

Gardai located the body in the water at Corbally Baths yesterday during an investigation into a missing person.

A post mortem exam is due to take place at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai are working to identify the body, and say foul play is not suspected.

