Bord Gais Energy to work with 3 new solar farms in County Wexford

The introduction of a major energy provider will help with the construction of three solar farms in County Wexford.

That’s the view of Shannon Energy/Obton who have teamed up with Bord Gais Energy to build 11 power projects over the next two years.

Plans are in place to increase energy production in the Enniscorthy area with farms set to be established at Tomnalosset, Tomfarney and Sweetfarm.

It’s expected the construction will get underway towards the end of this summer with the farms up and running by 2023.

Speaking to South East Radio, CEO of Shannon Energy Noel Shannon says having Bord Gais in the mix brings them a step closer to making the plans a reality.

“We now have a partner which will manage the wholesaling of the power we generate.

“When we create the energy, we need to sell it through a wholesaler back to the Irish grid and Bord Gais provide that service.”

