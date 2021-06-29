Bunclody native only third woman to be chairperson of Wexford County Council

The new chairperson of Wexford County Council Barbara Ann Murphy is settling into her first day in office.

The Bunclody native is only the third woman in the 120 year history of Wexford County Council to hold the position.

It was previously held by Anna Fenlon and Kathleen Codd Nolan.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on South East Radios Morning Mix Barbara Ann Murphy said she would like to see more women involved in local politics in the future.

But she understands the constraints many women are under but promises that when you get in there you can achieve and will be treated with respect.

