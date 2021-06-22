Businesses are being encouraged to trial a four day working week.

Campaigners have launched a pilot scheme that will train employers on how to smoothly implement a shorter week for staff.

IBEC has raised concerns over the cost and the practicality of the initiative for many sectors.

Officer supply company ICE swapped to a four day week two year ago, and its Chief Executive Margaret Cox is appealing to other employers to follow suit.

“I think it’s really important that every organisation challenges itself to ask the question; ‘how can we make this work for us’ because the benefits are so great.

“Increased productivity, increased profitability and increased wellbeing for our employees.

