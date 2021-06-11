Busy coastal town has just 2 members of Gardaí – while Gorey has 51

There are calls for more Garda presence in Co. Wexford as the summer season starts to pick up.

Fianna Fail Councillor for the Gorey/Kilmuckridge area, Andrew Bolger, is calling on the Garda Commissioner to increase the number of Gardaí in the Gorey area.

In 2013, Gorey lost it’s district status and became a sub-station of Enniscorthy.

Councillor Bolger maintains that a lot has changed since then and Gorey doesn’t have adequate numbers of Gardaí to deal with the level of crime.

“Overall, Gorey has 17% of Garda numbers in the county, that’s 51 members.

“Courtown and Riverchapel has only two Gardaí, which is simply not enough for the 5th biggest town in the county.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the members of An Garda Síochána who go out every day and put their lives at risk in order to protect us.

“However they do need adequate numbers to carry out the job.

“That is why I am calling on the Garda Commissioner to increase the number of Gardaí in the Gorey area in order to deal with the level of crime.”

