Cabinet approves ban on fur farming to take effect early next year

Cabinet has approved a ban on fur farming to take effect from early next year.

It will mean the closure of three mink farms in Laois, Kerry and Donegal housing some 120,000 animals.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says those farmers will be compensated.

“These three farmers have always complied with the regulations to the highest of standards asked off them.

“But the practice of mink farming really has become out dated.

“It is no longer appropriate to this time.

“It is something societal views have very much changed and it’s something where the government’s views have very much changed as well.”

