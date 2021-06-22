Call for National Maternity Hospital to be fully publicly owned

A Dáil motion this week will call for the new National Maternity Hospital to be fully publicly owned on state land.

Talks between the Government, the St Vincent’s Hospital Group and the Sisters of Charity are ongoing.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says there needs to be a hard end date, or a compulsory purchase.

“We have to make a decision once and for all.

“I suspect negotiations may not conclude within those three months so we have to have the back up which is CPO.

“Once you CPO land you have access to it once it is gone through and you can start he commencement of the hospital, so we also have to think about the time frames here.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related