HIQA has issued a cancellation notice to Camphill in Ballymoney in Gorey, but the 24 residents with intellectual difficulties have been guaranteed continuation of service.

The move comes about following a number of unresolved issues at the facility.

Residents will continue to be accommodated in Ballymoney or transferred to another location.

It’s understood the HSE is leasing closely with Management at Camphill.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related