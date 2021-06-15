Cars abandoned at overcrowded beaches will be towed from now on

Cars abandoned at beaches on footpaths blocking access will now be towed

That’s the message from Wexford Garda Division.

People attending local beaches and beauty spots have been warned by Gardai in recent weeks to not obstruct roads and entrances to properties.

However last weekend tickets were issued in the Ballineskar and Morris Castle area which was overcrowded.

Wexford Sergeant Colum Matthews warned those abandoning vehicles and obstructing entrances to properties and by ways – that the cars will be towed from next weekend.

“Don’t park in front of gates, don’t park on a footpath.

“Unfortunately, there were a number of tickets issued over the weekend, while it didn’t happen last weekend cars will be towed if it blocks and emergency vehicle or if it blocks road access.”

