Chanel Handbags, Rolex and €19,000 seized in areas including Wexford

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation this morning today at three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises.

The searches were conducted in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford.

The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Customs Dog Unit.

A number of items were seized including:

• Cash of €19,000

• A Rolex Watch

• A number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton Handbags

• VW Passat vehicle

• Assorted designer goods and footwear

• Electronic devices

• Assorted Documentation

In a statement An Garda Síochána said; “this morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally.”

