Chanel Handbags, Rolex and €19,000 seized in areas including Wexford

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation this morning today at three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises.
The searches were conducted in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford.
The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Customs Dog Unit.
A number of items were seized including:
• Cash of €19,000
• A Rolex Watch
• A number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton Handbags
• VW Passat vehicle
• Assorted designer goods and footwear
• Electronic devices
• Assorted Documentation
In a statement An Garda Síochána said; “this morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally.”