Changing the guard at Wexford County Council

Wexford County Council will have a new chairperson come tomorrow

Councillors will gather online to elect the new incumbent to the office which is expected to be Fianna Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy from Bunclody

She will take over from Ger Carthy whose term of office comes to an end at the AGM which commences tomorrow at 2.30 pm

Speaking to South East Radio News Ger Carthy reflected on the year which the main highlight was the selection of the route for the Oylegate to Rosslare motorway, the completion of a new fire station in New Ross and purchase of land in Rosslare for housing and public amenities

Meanwhile Wexford Municipal District Council meanwhile meets tomorrow morning to elect a new mayor to replace the outgoing Leonard Kelly

Rosslare Municipal District’s new chairman is Jim Moore while the new Gorey Kilmuckridge chair is Pip Breen

Pat Barden is the new chairperson of New Ross Municipal District while Enniscorthy District will meet tomorrow to elect their new chairperson

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related