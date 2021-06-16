Children’s Minister meets Gardai to discuss Nkencho death and policing

The Children’s Minister met with the Garda Commissioner to discuss steps being taken to engage with Ireland’s Black and Mixed Race communities and community policing.

It’s in the wake of the death of George Nkencho last December.

He was shot dead outside his home by the Garda Armed Support Unit in West Dublin.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says Commissioner Drew Harris briefed him on progress in implementing the Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy, as well as a number of other strategies.

He welcomed the initiatives and thanked Commissioner Harris for his commitment to tackling racism and promoting inclusion.

