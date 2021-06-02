Cinemas return next week with pre-booking highly advised for movie lovers

Cinema lovers are rejoicing as many of their favourite venues will reopen their doors next week.

The Arc Cinema in Wexford Town will welcome back customers on Monday after months out of action.

They are advising the public to pre-book tickets this summer to ensure no one is disappointed when they head to the counter.

Larry Colgan is the general manager and says getting the green light was emotional for some workers.

“It’s an exciting time to open our doors again. The staff have got smiles from ear to ear on their faces.

“When I broke the news that they were coming back, you could feel the emotion in their voices that they were delighted to be coming back.”

