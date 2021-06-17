Coastal Wexford very attractive for people relocating from Dublin

County Wexford continues to attract house buyers looking for a better quality of life

That’s according to Adrian Haythorntwaite of Sherry Fitzgerald Auctioneers.

If you live close to the sea in County Wexford It now costs more to buy a property there.

A new report from The Daft.ie reveals the price of a home close to the coast has risen by an average of 23% since the pandemic began.

Homes in Kilmore Quay have seen even bigger price hikes.

Adrian Haythorntwaite says Wexford in general is punching way above it’s weight and he refers to the property market in Wexford as the Covid bounce.

