Wexford hotelier responds to ISME’s call to speed up reduction of PUP

Wexford hotelier Colm Neville has been responding to a call from ISME to speed up the process of reducing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

ISME is the Irish SME Association, is the only independent representative association for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The call comes amid reports that employers are experiencing difficulty in recruiting staff.

Mr. Neville, Owner of the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy says the problem is not quite so straight forward.

He maintains there are a number of issues in the hospitality industry including the need for the re-introduction of Cert Apprentice Programme.

He also says in some cases the PUP payment may be a factor, but the reality that many highly trained professionals left hospitality to work elsewhere.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related