Concerns over fewer hours for employees returning to work after pandemic

Some employees will struggle with fewer hours and lower pay when they are offered their jobs back post-pandemic, according to the Irish National Organisation for the Unemployed.

It was responding to an ESRI report which found some reforms in social welfare schemes would be needed for those who don’t have the same number of working hours when they go back to work.

The think-tank says students and working adults with no children are most likely to be impacted.

One of the suggestions was to extend the Working Family Payment to adults with no children on lower incomes.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related