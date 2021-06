A special meeting of Wexford County Council took place today Monday to discuss the County Development Plan.

There were calls for the meeting to be deferred – following an extension permitted to the plans by 12 months.

This led to concerns that changes in regulation in that time frame could effect some decisions made.

Local Councillor George Lawlor was at the meeting today.

He said those points that have yet to be voted on were deemed ‘contentious’

