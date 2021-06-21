Council buys 3 acres of land in Rosslare for vast community investment

The chairman of Wexford County Council has announced that the County Council has purchased three acres of prime development land in Rosslare Harbour.

The site is set to incorporate a much needed and long-awaited purpose-built community facility, playground, car parking and associated works.

In a statement online Ger Carthy outlined that the project “will deliver, through the cooperation of Wexford County Council, the Rosslare Harbour Kilrane Village Development Team and local community groups the enhancement of the area’s rich social, cultural, sporting, and maritime traditions.

“This progressive project will serve as a catalyst for vast improvements in the community of Rosslare Harbour & Kilrane for the years ahead.

“The lands adjacent to this site are currently the subject of advanced negotiations, coordinated by Wexford County Council with a view to the delivery of a healthcare facility, which has the potential for the establishment of a €1.5 million euro investment in healthcare in your area.”

He continued to say; “having initiated these talks I wish to thank the economic development team of Wexford County Council for their work on this project and we look forward to an announcement in the coming months.

“These exciting developments come against the backdrop of last week’s announcement relating to the granting of full planning permission on the nearby former Great Southern Hotel site, where a 95 bed nursing home and 25 independent living units are to be constructed.

“I am and have been acutely aware of the issues in my constituency and undertook to deliver for this community from my election in 2014. I gave a commitment then and ever since to improve the quality of life here both socially and economically.”

