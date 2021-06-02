Wexford councillor hopes hotel rates don’t increase disproportionately

Tourism in the South East will see numbers increase from today as Hotels and B&B’s welcome back guests for the first time in more than 5 months.

Guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can also reopen, as part of the government’s planned easing of restrictions.

There are fears that accommodation rates will rise disproportionately after the lock down in an attempt to recoup lost revenue .

Wexford Independent Councillor Mary Farrell says she hopes this won’t happen

She says such a move would only anger the general public.

Councillor Farrell maintains we have all suffered during the pandemic and what we need now is to get our lives back and not feel ripped off.

