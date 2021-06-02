The HSE’s registration system for a Covid-19 vaccine opens today for people aged 40 to 44.

44-year-olds can sign up online or by phone today, 43-year-olds tomorrow, then those a year younger over subsequent days.

The health service says it expects appointments will start to be scheduled from the middle of this month.

Professor of Virology at UCD, Gerald Barry, says opening the portal to this new age cohort’s great news.

“The vaccination programme in general has been very good I think.

“It’s rolled out very successfully in general.

“I think targeting age cohorts seems to have been the right approach in terms of speed

“There has been some people who have slipped through the gaps and hopefully there is a concerted effort to pick those people up.

“But in general you would have to say its’s been a really high up take, people are rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated.

“It’s really important that that continues.”

