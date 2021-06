A further 337 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health this Tuesday evening

There are 89 people in hospital with the virus, a drop of 9 in the past 24 hours.

34 are in ICU, down 1 over the same period.

Meanwhile 54 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the north in the last 24 hours.

There have been no additional covid related deaths.

20 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 2 in ICU.

