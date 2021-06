The Department of Health has reported an additional 340 cases of Covid 19.

There are 47 patients in hospital, and 15 of those are in ICU.

Meanwhile some people who fled Mandatory Hotel Quarantine without authorisation left the country immediately afterwards.

The Department of Health says 75 people have absconded, from a total of over 6,800 people who’ve been through the system.

24 of those unauthorised departures later returned to the hotel, following intervention from Gardaí.

