Medical professionals have reported what they believe is the first case of Covid-19 reinfection in Ireland.

A 40 year old female healthcare worker presented with symptoms in April last year and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seven months later the same woman presented with milder symptoms.

The details of the case are reported in the Irish Medical Journal.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related