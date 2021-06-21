Delays at Wexford General Hospital continue following cyber attack

Patients attending Wexford General Hospital are being warned that long delays are expected.

It follows last months cyber attack on the HSE’s IT systems.

Emergency department, outpatient and other appointments at Wexford General Hospital are facing significant delays as the impact of the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems continues to affect the delivery of hospital services.

Progress has been made to get priority systems back up and running including radiology, diagnostic/laboratory and patient information systems, however many of the supporting systems are still being worked on.

There are many manual processes in place and the hospital’s email system hasn’t been restored which makes communication between different areas of the hospital and outside the hospital more difficult and also much slower.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran Dr. Paul Kelly consultant in emergency medicine said “our GP colleagues are very stretched.”

“They are doing the vaccinations and the hack has effected them very badly.

“Many X-rays that they ordered during the time of the attack have had to be redone and patients who are seeking to see their GP can’t get to see them because they are so busy which is causing a lot patients to help through the emergency department.

“A lot of the systems are starting to come up but because so much work has been done manually all that work has to be put back into the computer and that is causing more delays.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related