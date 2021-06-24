Delays expected in Wexford Town as roadworks continue into the weekend

Drivers in Wexford Town are being urged to be on the lookout tomorrow morning as there are a number of road works on main routes in the town.

Delays can be expected in the Georges Street Upper, School Street and Bride Street areas with works taking place all day on Friday.

A one way system will be in operation at Talbot Green meanwhile an overnight stop go system will be in place on St Aidan’s Road between Friday night and Saturday morning.

You’re being asked to drive slowly in these areas and use alternative routes if possible.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related