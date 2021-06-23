Dentists drop out as medical card scheme becomes unfeasible

The ongoing issue in the dental service scheme has been raised again.

Its estimated 200,000 medical card holders are facing delays in treatments – as its reported dentists are finding it unfeasible to continue in the scheme.

Deputy Verona Murphy is asking what solutions have been proposed.

She says that since November, around 10 fewer dentists are providing the Medical Card Dental Scheme in Wexford Town and New Ross

Speaking in the Dail today she has called for more clarification on why this has reduced.

“In the space of 8 months, the number of dentists in the scheme from just two local electoral areas in County Wexford has reduced from 14 to 4.

“That’s pretty alarming and I want to know what steps will be taken to address the issue.”

