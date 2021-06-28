Design of Wexford structure is being compared to the Eiffel Tower in Paris

A structure in Wexford is being compared to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Rose Kennedy Bridge in New Ross recently won International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering Outstanding Structure Award.

70,000 tones of concrete, 70,000 tones of reinforcing bar and much more were just some of the reasons that it won the award.

Tadhg Lucey from BAM Ireland explains more on the mammoth project.

“The bridge is nearly 900 meters long, it has 9 stands, 8 piers, it is 40 meters over water, there is 70,000 tones of concrete, there is 70,000 tones of reinforcing bar similar to the amount that it took to build the Eiffel Tower.

“And there is 500 kilometers of cable wire holding the bridge up.”

Tadgh says the bridge was acknowledged for its innovative design and that the New Ross Kennedy Bridge has achieved engineering techniques that have never been done before.

