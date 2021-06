€181,000 in cash has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

It’s after Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered freight vehicle yesterday morning.

It was about to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

The search, using mobile x-ray scanners and assisted by Detector Dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cash, which is suspected to be proceeds of criminal activity.

A man in his twenties, originally from Poland, was arrested by Gardai and investigations are ongoing.

