12 new self contained apartments planned for Wexford women’s refuge

The Covid pandemic has increased pressure on Wexford women’s refuge with the need to provide safe shelter for women and children fleeing from abusive relationships.

12 new self contained apartments are planned in a new accommodation complex in Maudlintown.

The project is currently in the planning stage.

Meanwhile, the upward trend Nationally also shows a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking help.

There was a 43 per cent increase in contacts to the Women’s Aid support line during 2020, compared to 2019.

29,717 cases of domestic abuse, including coercive control, were reported to them last year.

95 percent of those who contacted its helpline were women and 5 percent were men.

Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor is on the board of Management of Wexford Women’s Refuge.

He says the current situation in Wexford is very serious and the government needs to acknowledge the plight of those in abusive relationships.

