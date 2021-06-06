Drug raids in Enniscorthy area recover €200,000’s worth in recent weeks

A teenager and two other people have been arrested following another major drugs seizure in the Enniscorthy area.
€30,000 worth of drugs were confiscated following raids in The Ballagh and Templeshannon.
Contraband worth over €5,000 was seized during the search of a house in the Ballagh while a further €25,000’s worth was discovered during a follow up operation in Enniscorthy town.
An unspecified amount of cash was also recovered during the raids.
A man and a woman in their 30s were taken into custody while Gardai are also questioning a teenage boy.
Gardai say over drug seizures in the Enniscorthy area over the last three weeks have lead to the recovery of €200,000’s worth of narcotics.
Raids have been carried out in Ferns, Ballindaggin and Enniscorthy town since the start of May.