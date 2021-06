The new DUP leader says the Northern Ireland Protocol has “injected poison” into the country’s politics.

Jeffrey Donaldson was the only candidate for the position – and has now been endorsed by the party’s electoral college.

The Lagan Valley MP is the DUP’s 3rd leader in just 50 days following the resignations of Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots.

He’s pledged to ensure changes are made to the post-Brexit trading rules between Britain and the North.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related