€673,000 granted to 11 projects in Wexford to enhance outdoor dining

€673,000 granted to 11 projects throughout Wexford to enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities.

Local authorities were invited to apply to the funding in late April.

The measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual re-opening of society in a safe manner.

It includes projects to facilitate outdoor dining, new on street furniture, improved cycling facilities, and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

These measures are aimed to support local authorities in re-creating open spaces and facilities which will both take into account public health guidelines and allow communities to thrive once again.

Deputy Paul Kehoe has welcomed funding for 11 measures across Wexford to enhance outdoor urban space.

Among the 11 projects, in Enniscorthy, the funding will be used to provide 4 parklets by cordoning off 3/4 car parking spaces on the main street, it will Provide planters and partitions to allow pedestrians and cyclists to meet, stop and enjoy the outdoor space and will provide partitions on market square to place tables and chairs/parklets/planters on the square.

Welcoming the funding Deputy Kehoe said; “As you go through the list it’s easy to envisage the transformation that this will bring to our urban spaces, making them hubs for connection with each other, more than just car parks.”

