Elderly couple in Wexford fear losing their home to coastal erosion

An elderly couple in Wexford fear losing their home due to coastal erosion.

Willie and Lal Pierce, who live in Seaview, have already lost up to seven acres of their farm to the ocean.

The couple now worry that their ancestral home will be the next thing to go after part of their garden was claimed by coastal erosion in January of last year.

Local Councillor Ger Carthy, says the pair have already used their savings to prevent further damage.

“It’s disappointing that they had to do so but that may not last very long.

“Then there is the frustration of foreshore licenses and planning permission that goes with any of these works or any protection projects by the county council.

“It’s been frustrated by the time frames in relation to the grant application but also the different criteria you must meet.”

