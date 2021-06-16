Electric Picnic 2021 organisers plan to go ahead with this years festival

Electric Picnic is being moved to the final weekend of September instead of the first weekend of the month.

The festival will take place on September 24th to 26th in Stradbally Co. Laois, as organisers say there’s a much better chance of the event happening if they’re given extra time to prepare.

They say given the vaccine rollout so far, they are confident that the festival can happen this year.

“Given the great progress the HSE is making on the Vaccine Rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year.

“That being said, we feel we have a much better chance of that happening by moving the dates back a few weeks to September 24th– 26th instead of the original dates of September 3rd– 5th.

“We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.”

Anyone who cannot make it for new dates will get a full refund.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related