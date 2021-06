The Disabilities Minister says she’s aiming to end long-term admissions of under-65s to nursing homes within six months.

The Ombudsman will today call for a date to be set for the practice to finish, when he appears before an Oireachtas committee.

Over 1,300 under-65s live in nursing homes at the moment – and Peter Tyndall is strongly critical of that.

Minister Anne Rabbitte says she’s hoping to end the practice very soon.

