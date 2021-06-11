Enniscorthy farmers among 30 towns rallying Climate Action Bill

Farmers from across Wexford are due to attend a rally in Enniscorthy this morning to highlight their concerns at falling incomes and the knock on affect on CAP negotiations.

Farmers are holding rallies 30 towns across the country from 11 o’clock this morning including Enniscorthy.

The rally will start from Enniscorthy Mart, with registrations from 10.15am this morning.

They say the Government’s Climate Action Bill could shut down commercial farming and could lead to extra regulation being imposed on them.

IFA President Tim Cullinane says farmers are also concerned about getting enough funding.

“The reason we are out today is to highlight all of those issues to our government and the EU commission and the other part of this is the funding.

“Part of the funding comes from the national exchequer and we want to make sure that we get the maximum amount of funding from the government.”

