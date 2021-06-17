Enniscorthy Hockey to establish a Regional Centre of Excellence

Enniscorthy is to become the sporting hub for hockey in the South East thanks to plans announced this week.

A Regional Centre for Excellence for Hockey is to be set up in the town in partnership with the Enniscorthy Greyhound Track and the County Showgrounds.

Irene Doyle, Chairwoman of the Enniscorthy Hockey Club told South East Radio that this facility will act as a breeding ground for talent in Wexford and beyond.

“We’ll be the only centre of excellence outside of Dublin. If it is a water based pitch that’s put down, it’ll be accessible to Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford or Clonmel.

“It’ll cover all that area, any of them would be absolutely welcome. The more the merrier.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related