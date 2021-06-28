Enniscorthy mass vaccination centre to move location next month

The mass vaccination centre at the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy will cease operation on the grounds next month.

It has been confirmed that the centre will re-locate to a new venue at the end of July.

The new location of the mass vaccination centre for Enniscorthy town will now be in the Community Workshop Hall.

The centre is expected to hold 12 vaccination booths, which is two more than the current facility.

Currently, the centre holds just 10 vaccination booths and administers up to 1,000 jabs daily.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix Wexford TD James Browne says it will be an almost seamless transfer to the new location.

“An agreement has been reached now with the county Wexford Community Workshop up in Bellfield to use their centre.

“They have a very large hall there.

“It will be able to hold a couple of more booths so it will be an increased capacity for the town also.

“The Riverside facility is due to close around the 27th of July but there will be an almost seamless transfer up to the Community Workshop.”

