Erasmus+ scheme to expand and include more students from 2021

The new Erasmus programme aims to be more inclusive and provide more opportunities to all kinds of students.

The Erasmus+ scheme was launched this week which helps Irish people to experience education and training in different European states.

A record number of people have already applied to take part in the programme over the next two years.

It was also confirmed that the Erasmus programme will now be extended to include adult education.

Aoileann Ni Bhroin from the Higher Education Authority told South East Radio people living with disabilities will also get the chance to take part.

“If you have any additional physical, mental or health needs you can apply to your international office for provisions to be put in place for that.

“This could include additional funding to cover return visits to a consultant or accessible accommodation.

“This is really great and it’s a core component of this programme.”

