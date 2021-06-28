EU Farm deal for future years almost there

EU farming ministers have accepted the provisional deal struck on Friday in relation to reform of the Common Agricultural Policy.

It brings the proposal a step closer to becoming law.

According to the EU, the new deal bolsters environmental measures, and also includes provisions to ensure more targeted support for smaller farms.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue insists it’s a good deal for Irish farmers

However because of the nature of the agreement some of the money that is coming into Wexford currently will move out of the county to other regions under the new plan

This is due to a system known as convergence where funding from productive farming will be paid on more general land use irrespective of production

Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor says its a bad deal for the Wexford farming and rural economy

