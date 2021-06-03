Extra parking spaces to be provided for beach goers in County Wexford

The opening of two beach carparks on private land will help alleviate the pressure problem at the seaside in Wexford.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail councillor Pip Breen who says extra parking spaces will be available to beachgoers in Cahore and Kilmuckridge.

As the good weather continues, many public amenities are seeing huge spikes in their visitor numbers which is causing concern for residents.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Breen says the extra space gives everyone peace of mind.

“This will alleviate the pressure points that we are facing into.

“The weather forecast is good for the weekend and the people who come to Wexford deserve at least a bit of peace.

“They can go and park their cars and go enjoy our lovely beaches.”

