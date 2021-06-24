Family of missing man in Rosslare Harbour increasingly worried

The family of a missing man from Rosslare Harbour are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

59 year old Stuart Van Der Bliake was last seen on Tuesday 15th June at around 11 pm in the harbour area.

He is 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair and a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Gardai in Wexford have followed up on a number of possible reasons for his disappearance, but are no further advanced.

An appeal is being issued to the public for any information, no matter how insignificant it me sound to come forward.

Wexford Garda station can be contacted on 053-91-65200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111

