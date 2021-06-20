Fathers Day 2021 regarded as extra special as lockdown lifts

An advocacy group for older people says this Father’s Day is the first real post-lockdown opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

SAGE says it’s been told of ‘strained’ relationships during lockdown, particularly among nursing home residents.

It’s also says Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us.

Executive Director Sarah Lennon says people should spoil their dads and grandads today.

“A lot of people in nursing homes have said the bond that they shared with their family has been strained over the period of lockdown.

“Really today is the first big occasion for families to come together and mark the special person in their family whether that’s the father, grandfather or great grandfather in some cases.”

