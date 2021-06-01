FDYS urges young people to use it’s services as we come out of lockdown

FDYS The Ferns Diocesan Youth Service is urging young people to use it’s services following a report which shows the pandemic has created a ‘generational timebomb’ for disadvantaged children and young people.

Ciaran Donoghue from FDYS says there are a large number of people feeling a sense of isolation, sometimes because of where they live in rural Wexford and he is pleading with them to seek the many services that are available.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Mister O Donoghue says the critical time for young people is now as we come out of lockdown and in to a future where things will be different, and our attitudes to life may have changed.

