First Irish music festival in 16 months will take place in July

Ireland’s first music festival in almost 16 months will take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on July 3rd.

3,500 fans will be able to attend the live music test event which will feature Gavin James, Lyra, Denise Chaila, Wyvern Lingo, Wild Youth and Sharon Shannon.

Rapid testing will take place before hand with social distancing at 1 metre during the concert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and will be sold in pods of either 4 or 6 people.

500 free tickets will be set aside for frontline healthcare workers.

